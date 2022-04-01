LPG cylinder blast near Jolarpet in Tirupattur

“LPG gas leakage with no ventilation and soaring heat might be the reasons for the blast.”

“LPG gas leakage with no ventilation and soaring heat might be the reasons for the blast.”

:

Decades-old house on Pookaran Street in Ammaiyappan village near Jolarpet in Tirupattur district was completely damaged after a LPG blast that occured in the kitchen of the house on Friday. However, no one was injured in the incident as the occupants were away from home.

Police said that the residents V. Kala (60) and her grandson S. Gokul (19), a diploma student in Tirupattur town, were away when the blast occurred. A few days ago, Ms. Kala left for her daughter’s house in Erode leaving behind her grandson as he has to attend classes in Tirupattur town. Her grandson also left the house the previous night on Thursday to celebrate his friend’s birthday in the town and did not return home at the time of the incident. “LPG gas leakage with no ventilation and soaring heat might be the reasons for the blast. However, further investigation is on,” police said.

It was around 6.30 a.m, neighbours woke up to the huge noise from the house with smoke and fire. Residents alerted the local Jolarpet police. Fire fighters led by the Station Fire Officer, K. Ashokan, from Tirupattur town reached the spot. After an hour-long struggle, they put down the fire. The fire damaged the entire house and collapsed a side wall of the room in the house. Adjoining houses were also not damaged in the incident. A case has been registered by Jolarpet police, police said.