LPG agencies reach out to Ujjwala customers

Many liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors in the State are in a fix trying to make Ujjwala scheme consumers book refills.

The Centre had announced three free cylinders for 30 lakh consumers in the State for April, May and June to help them tide over the COVID-19 lockdown. A total of ₹240 crore for the refill for April has been sent to respective bank accounts of beneficiaries so that they can pay the cost of the refill to the gas delivery person.

However, distributors said a large number of these customers have not yet booked refills. “Some say they don't have empty cylinders. These can be single persons or a two people household where usage is less. A small section remains untraceable since we are unable to contact them over their registered mobile phones,” said a distributor.

A city-based distributor said in many cases the mobile numbers could have changed since people keep changing prepaid numbers. In some cases, consumers had provided numbers of neighbours or friends while joining the scheme under which free connections were given. “Some are also stuck outside the State,” say distributors.

Oil companies have begun reaching out to customers through text messages, voice messages, posters at fair price shops, and ads in other media. They have also asked distributors to reach out to such customers. “We are asking delivery persons to trace such persons if they are on their routes. At least half of Ujjwala consumers have already made bookings. If they don't have empty cylinders we will not pressurise consumers but wait till June end. Even after that they will have time to make a booking,” said an oil industry source.