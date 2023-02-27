Loyola College to host National Science Day on February 28

February 27, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Focus on research has helped Loyola College take pride in its science faculty. The college’s faculty have been involved in offering suggestions to control flooding in north Chennai and finding alternatives to energy intensive batteries.

Physics faculty and dean of research Joseph Madhavan is working using solar energy to develop batteries.

“We are combining generation and storage in a single device,” he said and added that the college had applied for patent. He is confident that it will be a one-stop device that could be used for normal household purposes, including as cell phone batteries.

In 2002, S. Vincent, associate professor and Zoology faculty and N. Sivagnanam, professor, University of Madras’ Geography, studied flooding in north Chennai and suggested changes. Mr. Vincent said the Greater Chennai Corporation continued to use their recommendation till date.

His study on identifying and controlling disease outbreak led to the then Indian Council of Medical Research director-general V.M. Katoch recommending that all States use it to prevent spread of diseases.

A senior scientist in the Entomology Research Institute of the college V. Duraipandiyan began research under S. Ignacimuthu, who later served as Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras.

“We are looking for novel molecules from natural sources. I found some good molecules that can be used for treatment of infectious diseases and develop biopesticides,” he said of his continuing work.

Chemistry faculty J. Judith Vijaya came up with natural resources as alternatives to chemicals to treat industrial wastewater in Tiruppur waterbodies.

On Tuesday, the college will organise an event to mark National Science Day and will honour the institution’s culture of research by recognising its faculty for their work.