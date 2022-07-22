Loyola College inks pact with Ethiopia

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 22:59 IST

Loyola College has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Ethiopia, for research and partnership.

Under the agreement, the research wing of Dambi Dollo University in Ethiopia will learn from the College to sustain research and innovation to enhance livelihood of commoners in that country.

The MoU was signed by university President Leta Tesfaye Jule and the college principal, A. Thomas SJ., and Ethiopia’s Principal Scientific Advisor Krishnaraj Ramaswamy were present.