Loyola College inks pact with Ethiopia
Loyola College has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Ethiopia, for research and partnership.
Under the agreement, the research wing of Dambi Dollo University in Ethiopia will learn from the College to sustain research and innovation to enhance livelihood of commoners in that country.
The MoU was signed by university President Leta Tesfaye Jule and the college principal, A. Thomas SJ., and Ethiopia’s Principal Scientific Advisor Krishnaraj Ramaswamy were present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.