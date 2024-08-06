Loyola College, a forerunner in higher education in Madras, turns 100

The academic year 2024-25 has added another feather in the cap of Tamil Nadu’s capital, which houses some of the century-old pioneering higher educational institutions in the country. Loyola College, which is run by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), located on an 80-acre campus at Nungambakkam, and has produced stalwarts in various fields, has turned 100.

In 1912, Archbishop of Madras Rev. Fr. J. Aelen mooted the idea of a Jesuit college in Madras. After the end of the First World War, he approached Fr. Francis Bertram, a French Jesuit who served as the Principal of St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi, to pursue his dream.

According to Bernard D’Sami, senior fellow at the Loyola Institute of Social Science Training and Research (LISSTAR), being a broad-minded man with an excellent organising capability, Fr. Bertram took up the task and sailed to Europe to raise funds for the college. His initial attempts were not so fruitful as the European economy suffered a blow following the war. A determined Fr. Bertram managed to get contributions from many, including Pope Benedict XV. He borrowed ₹2 lakh from St. Joseph’s College to get things started and brought with him some of the finest senior faculty members to launch the college in Madras.

Land bought

A parcel of land abutting the rail line at Nungambakkam was identified as the suitable location. Fr. Bertram purchased it for ₹60,000. Lord Willingdon, Governor of Madras, laid the foundation for Loyola College on March 10, 1924. The college was inaugurated by Rao Bahadur Sir A.P. Patro, Minister for Education, on October 12, 1925. It offered undergraduate courses in Mathematics, History, and Economics to 75 students in the inaugural year.

Fr. Bertram became the founding Principal and held the post till 1935. He also twice served as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, and was an active member of the committee to examine the Sadler Commission’s report on reforms to university education in India.

Another notable personality was Rev. Fr. Jerome D’Souza, who headed the institution from 1942 to 1950. Mr. D’Sami describes Fr. D’Souza as the “second founder of Loyola College” as it was under him that the college added new departments. “His excellent public speaking ability caught the attention of veteran Congress leader C. Rajagopalachari, who sponsored his election to the Constituent Assembly. In 1978, when Fr. J. Kuriakose was the Principal, he took bold steps which led to the college gaining the autonomous status,” Mr. D’Sami adds.

Imposing doors

As for the iconic campus, Fr. Joseph Antony Jacob, vice-principal (Infrastructure), Loyola College, says, “The main building was constructed in the shape of the letter ‘I’ during the tenure of Fr. Bertram. The three-storey building was completed in 1926 and the first batch of students attended classes there. Notably, the building lacked windows and was distinguished by its large, imposing doors.” The campus also houses the iconic Gothic style Christ the King Church constructed in 1931. Both the college building and the church were designed by noted architect S. A. Gnanapragasam Pillai.

Cherished part

DMK MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, an alumnus, says, “My association with Loyola College has always been a cherished part of my life. I often think back about the time spent within its historic halls, building lifelong friendships. Loyola College provided me with a strong foundation, both academically and personally, shaping my values and vision for the future. The vibrant campus life, the inspiring professors, and the supportive community, all contributed to a rich and fulfilling experience that I carry with me to this day.”

Mr. Maran’s bond with the institution continues in a different way too. “Even now, as a Member of Parliament, my bond with Loyola College remains strong. Every election, I return to the college to collect my certificate of election from the Returning Officer [the college is a vote-counting centre]. This not only symbolises my ongoing connection to the institution but also serves as a reminder of the values and principles instilled in me during my college years. Loyola College continues to be a place of inspiration and pride, and I am deeply grateful for the role it has played in my journey,” Mr. Maran says. He recalled that the entire collection of books — numbering over 2,000 — of his father and former Union Minister Murasoli Maran was donated to the college library.

Orations by Fr. D’Souza

Veteran journalist and chairman of the Asian College of Journalism Sashi Kumar studied at the college from 1969 to 1973. “I did what was then called the one-year Pre-University Course (PUC) followed by the three-year degree course, in History, at the college. My teachers were inspiring. I still clearly recall Professors Munuswami’s delightfully flamboyant Mughal history, Clarence Mohta’s erudite and elaborate constitutional history, and Miranda’s whirlwind sweep of modern European history — each distinctive in style, but together making history come alive and vibrant. A memory etched in my mind is of the powerful orations by Fr. D’Souza, who was one of the drafters of the Indian Constitution.”

Recalling a students’ union election during his days in the college, Mr. Kumar says, “I suspect I also made my undergrad years at Loyola memorable for less honourable reasons. I stood in the elections for the students’ union, and what was through the years until then a largely orderly, gentlemanly and nominal affair turned that year of 1972 into a rather rambunctious campaign with anti-establishment sparks flying. Those years were the first-ever instance of a strike-like situation, they say, in Loyola College. The plucky, no-nonsense principal, Fr. Kuriakose, was undaunted. He would face the ‘strikers’ singly, his umbrella thrusting at them to get them to disperse and attend classes. Summoning me to his office, he asked testily, ‘I believe you’re going around saying there will be blood instead of water flowing from the taps on the campus?’ I lost that election to my rival, but with little regret, because he was clearly the better candidate.”

Grooming students

Recalling his memories of his alma mater, former Director-General of Police A.K. Viswanathan says, “The college gave ample opportunities to students and groomed them by organising a lot of competitions, group discussions and public speaking contests on current affairs, which motivated me to prepare for the Civil Services Examination. Equal importance was given to extra-curricular activities, especially sports.”

The century-old institution, which started out with only 75 students in three courses, is now offering 24 undergraduate and 21 postgraduate courses, besides several other programmes, to more than 10,000 students.