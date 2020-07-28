Lower-level staff singled out in govt. offices

CHENNAI

28 July 2020 23:59 IST

While they come to office on all working days, senior staff avail leave, take turns

Non-adherence to and the unequal implementation of the roster system for attendance at the Secretariat and in some government offices and educational institutions have been affecting the functioning of the government machinery. It is being alleged that only ‘C’ and ‘D’ category employees are forced to report for work on all working days for offices to get to the 50% workforce capacity during the lockdown, while several senior officials are freely availing their Earned Leave and Medical Leave entitlements.

With only junior assistants (JAs), office assistants (OAs) and watchmen being forced to report for work to attain 50% capacity in these offices, files await clearance as several senior officials are taking turns to come to office in accordance with the roster, while some are on leave, a section of the ‘C’ and ‘D’ category employees said.

While this pattern has been observed in a few departments, Annamalai University Deputation Staff Welfare Association president R. Kumaravel alleged that deputation staff were specifically being targetted. Deputees from Annamalai University are natives of Cuddalore district and transport was a major problem, he pointed out.

“Officials are not allowing Annamalai University deputation staff even to avail earned leave or medical leave, which they are entitled to. In many instances, their salaries are being withheld by senior officials without authorisation. We too should be treated equally like other government employees,” Mr. Kumaravel said.

‘Modular work station’

In a circular on July 14, the Labour and Employment Department made it mandatory for all office assistants to report to work daily, from July 17, since a “modular work station” was being set up, a government employee said, on condition of anonymity. “How will it help if only they come to office, when others are on leave or rotation duty? Who will give us work?” asked another employee.

On June 2, the Government Polytechnic in Valangaiman, Tiruvarur district, issued a circular mandating all office assistants to report for work, but exempted senior officials, a source pointed out. On the same day, a circular from the Institute of Textile Technology in Taramani, in its roster, specified days of work for other employees, but mandated that all office assistants report for work on all working days. The Hindu has copies of these circulars.

In some instances, senior officials hush up the issue and target staff who raise it with government employees’ associations. The principal of Government Polytechnic College at Reghunathapuram, Thanjavur district, issued a memo against 10 employees on July 28 after they raised the issue with a government employees’ association.

“We have submitted complaints about the incidents and we want the government to look into the issue. We want the government to take action against senior officials who refuse to grant us leave and withhold our salaries,” Mr. Kumaravel said.

When contacted, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam told The Hindu: “It [the roster system] is for all levels. I will ensure that ‘C’ and ‘D’ [category employees] alone are not singled out.”