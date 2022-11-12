Tamil Nadu rains | Low-pressure area to continue bringing light to moderate showers on November 12

The LPA is expected to move across north interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala between November 12­ and 13

The well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka has now weakened into a low-pressure area and lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west­northwest across north interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala between November 12­ and 13 and emerge into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea as a low-pressure area, or upper air circulation, on Sunday.

The low-pressure area brought in widespread rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday and early Saturday morning. The LPA will continue to bring light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places.

The Kancheepuram district administration has announced that the 1,000 cusecs of water would be let out from the Chembarambakkam lake at 3 p.m. Residents living along the surplus water channel have been warned to take precautions. The quantum of water released has been increased from 500 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs due to rains in the catchment areas.

The rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Friday to 5.30 a.m. on Saturday at various observatories and stations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is as follows:

Observatories: Karaikal - 10.7 cm, Cuddalore - 8.7 cm, Madurai airport 5.7 cm, Puducherry 5.4 cm, Meenambakkam - 5.16 cm, Coimbatore 5.1cm, Tiruchi - 3.7 cm, Salem - 3.2cm, Nagapattinam - 2.8cm, Nungambakkam - 2.04 cm, Adiramapattinam - 1.1 cm,

Automatic weather stations: Chidambaram 27.4cm, Meenambakkam (ISRO station) - 4.6cm, Coimbatore (AMFU) - 4 cm, Kalavati in Ranipet - 4 cm, Virudhunagar - 3.5cm, Tiruttani- - 3.3 cm, Thirupathisaram in Kanniyakumari district - 2.6 cm, Periyakulam in Theni district - 2.2 cm,

Agro stations: Vriddhachalam - 7.85 cm, Aruppukottai- 5.75 cm, Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram - 5.5 cm, Sirugamani in Tiruchi district - 5 cm, Sandhiyur In Salem district - 4.7cm, Vamban in Pudukottai district - 4.35 cm, Tirur in Tiruvallur district - 2.15 cm, Paparapatty in Dharmapuri district - 1.6 cm

Automatic rain guages: Poonamallee - 5.95cm, Taramani - 5.7cm, MRC Nagar in Chennai 5.2 cm, YMCA Nandanam - 5.05 cm, Chembarambakkam - 4.4 cm, ACS Medical College in Kancheepuram district - 3.8 cm, Grand Anaicut in Thanjavur district -3.15cm, NIOT Pallikaranai - 3.08 cm, West Tambaram - 2.7 cm, RK Pet in Tiruvallur district - 2.4 cm, Goodwill School in Tiruvallur district - 2.1 cm, Sathyabhama University - 1.8 cm, and Denkanikotta in Krishnagiri district - 1.3 cm.