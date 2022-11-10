Low-pressure area off TN coast to become more marked: Met department

File picture of choppy waters off the Chennai coast in Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The low-pressure area (LPA) over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said on Thursday.

In a bulletin issued post noon, it said the LPA was very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning. It is likely to move west­northwest and move across Tamil Nadu, ­Puducherry and Kerala between November 12th and ­13th.

Rain forecast for November 10-13

For Thursday, the met department has forecast light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area and at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.

For Friday, most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate rain. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over western and interior districts.

On Saturday, light to moderate rain at most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over a few places in The Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, western and delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.

For Sunday, light to moderate rain at most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal and western districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.