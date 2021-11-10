Low pressure area may trigger torrential downpour over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu

The weather system is likely to move to west-northwestwards and reach Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday early morning.

Coastal areas between delta districts to Chennai may experience severe rainfall on Wednesday as the Meteorological department has announced the weather system to have strengthened as a well marked low pressure area.

The weather system centred over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening. It is likely to move to west-northwestwards and reach Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday early morning. There is no official word yet on further intensification of the weather system as deep depression.

On Wednesday, the IMD has issued red alert for delta districts and Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram as torrential rains measuring above 20.4 cm is possible in one or two places and many places may have to brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

While it is orange warning for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Sivagangai, Madurai and Cuddalore- as heavy to very heavy rain up to 20.4 cm is very likely to lash these districts, Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar and Puducherry have been issued yellow alert as heavy rains may occur.

During the past 24 hours till 5.30 a.m., Nagapattinam received a downpour of 29.2 cm and Karaikal 27 cm. Chennai Nungambakkam recorded 1.4 cm of rainfall during the same period.

The IMD has issued impact warning of marooning of low level areas, severe damages to crops, uprooting of trees and increase in water levels. The peak rainfall may shift to north coastal areas, including Chennai, on Thursday as the weather system gets closer to the coast and some places may experience extremely heavy rainspell.

Meanwhile, the city reservoirs are being kept under close watch and the discharge level remains the same. Nearly 246 out of 528 tanks in Chengalpattu district have touched their full capacity as on Wednesday. Similarly, 158 tanks in Kancheepuram district are full so far and most others more than 25%-75%