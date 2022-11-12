Low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to move across Tamil Nadu, widespread rain likely 

For Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely on November 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has said that the low pressure area (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the coast on Saturday and move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. It will then emerge in the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea as an LPA or upper air circulation on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Meteorology (RMC), S. Balachandran, told presspersons that the system would cause fairly widespread rainfall, varying between light to moderate with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Sunday.

On Saturday, scattered heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruchi, Karur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at many places places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Western districts are likely to get heavy rain. Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the RMC, P. Senthamarai Kannan, said that scattered rain would continue till November 15. “Even though the system would have crossed into the Arabian Sea, there would be enough moisture in the atmosphere. We would have localised spells,” he explained.

For Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms with thunderstorms is likely over some areas on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperature would likely be around 29 degree Celsius and 23-24 degree Celsius respectively.

Holiday declared

Meanwhile, Collectors of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday due to heavy rain.

From 8.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Friday, many places recorded rainfall — Karaikal (49 mm), Cuddalore (46 mm), Paramathi Karur (43 mm), Ariyalur (42 mm), Parangipettai in Cuddalore (37 mm), Erode (33 mm) Tiruchi (28 mm), Ooty (23 mm), Puducherry (23mm), Coonoor (20.5 mm), Yercaud (20 mm), Salem (18 mm), Thanjavur (16 mm), Meenambakkam (14.4 mm), Nagapattinam (13 mm), Tirupattur (13 mm), Dharmapuri (12 mm), Nungambakkam (11.5 mm), Coimbatore (9 mm), Kodaikanal (7 mm) and Chidambaram (107 mm).