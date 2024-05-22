Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu coast

A Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over southwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said this morning in a statement.

The LPA was formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning. It is expected to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter.

