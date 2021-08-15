Low-key celebrations mark 75th Independence Day in southern districts of TN

Madurai

15 August 2021 13:23 IST

Marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Collectors in all the 10 southern districts of Tamil Nadu hoisted the national flag and distributed meritorious certificates on Sunday.

The Collectors also presented shawls to the freedom fighters and inspected the guard of honour on the occasion.

Normally, the Independence day celebrations would be marked by a variety of entertainment programs by school and college students. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the events came to a close with police parades across the districts.

Likewise, with the major temples also closed, the community feast was not organised. In some locations, the HR & CE staff had distributed sweet pongal in packets to the beneficiaries, officials said.

Earlier, the State government had decided to dispense with the gram sabha meetings at the village panchayats.

The police had also not given permission to political parties, NGOs, and others who had planned to take out rallies and processions, as a preventive measure and due to the prevalence of the pandemic.

Inspector General of Police (south zone) T.S. Anbu said that the bandobust across the zone ensured that there were no untoward incidents. All public and vital installations, including statues of leaders, Pamban Road Bridge, KKNPP, Thoothukudi VOC Port and major places of worship, were accorded security.

Although, tourists thronged Kodaikanal and vehicular traffic was high on the ghat sections. Since Friday evening, vehicles started coming into the upper hills, a Tourism department official said and added that Bryant Park and other tourist spots were closed to the public.