Tamil Nadu

Lovers found dead on railway track

Police probe parents’ opposition to marriage

A man and his girlfriend committed suicide on a railway track near Ambur in Tirupattur district on Friday. Government Railway Police and State police after initial investigation they identified the duo as G. Ramadoss (26) of Sambasikuppam village near Ambur and his girlfriend U. Nandhini (20) of Poongkulam Pudhur near Tirupattur.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 12:39:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/lovers-found-dead-on-railway-track/article31122979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY