Lovers found dead on railway track

A man and his girlfriend committed suicide on a railway track near Ambur in Tirupattur district on Friday. Government Railway Police and State police after initial investigation they identified the duo as G. Ramadoss (26) of Sambasikuppam village near Ambur and his girlfriend U. Nandhini (20) of Poongkulam Pudhur near Tirupattur.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104.