HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lotus cultivation supplements farmers’ income in village near Sholinghur

A border village connecting Ranipet with Tiruvallur district, Ammanneri is dotted with large tracts of paddy fields, mainly irrigated by the lake in the village

April 23, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Lotus cultivated in the lake in Ammanneri village near Sholinghur town for nearly a decade by a small group of farmers.

Lotus cultivated in the lake in Ammanneri village near Sholinghur town for nearly a decade by a small group of farmers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A lake in Ammanneri village near Sholinghur town has been boosting lotus cultivation in the village for nearly a decade as a group of farmers have been supplementing their regular income from paddy cultivation with it.

A border village connecting Ranipet with Tiruvallur district, Ammanneri is dotted with large tracts of paddy fields, mainly irrigated by the lake in the village. Most of the farmers cultivate paddy at least for two seasons a year. However, of late, a small group of them are also trying their hands on lotus cultivation in the lake, taking advantage of the water in the lake throughout the year. “The lake has never dried after the floods in 2015. Nearby hillocks and big lakes are its major water source,” said K. Girirajan, president, Ammanneri village panchayat.

Spread over 15 acres, the lake is mainly used for irrigation, water supply for domestic consumption, and lotus cultivation. As public auctioning for fishing in the lake is not allowed, a small group of farmers drop seeds in the lake on mutual understanding with technical support from the panchayat and officials from the Department of Agriculture. “Seeds are dropped in the lake usually during the rainy season, including the southwest monsoon. Flowers are harvested once in three months,” said K. Vembu, a farmer.

Farmers said that maintaining water up to five feet deep is mandatory for the growth of lotus, as its roots grow deep. As the lake is around 15 feet deep and has almost 90 percent water in it throughout the year, lotus cultivation has been flourishing in the waterbody.

Temples in Sholinghur, Tiruttani, Nagari, and Tirupati prefer lotus from the lake. Farmers said that the lotus is also procured for making herbal products. Several Ayurveda medicines are also made with lotus, the farmers said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.