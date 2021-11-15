Lottery kingpin arrested

VILLUPURAM

15 November 2021 02:06 IST

Continuing with the crackdown on lottery agents, the Villupuram police on Saturday night arrested the kingpin in lottery trade Gajendran, 54, from Puducherry, for selling banned lottery tickets. According to police sources, the accused, hailing from Ariyankuppam, was involved in organised crime and wanted by the Villupuram police in three cases.

The accused was selling three-digit lottery tickets that were circulated by a network of illegal lottery promoters. On Saturday, a special police team was conducting vehicle checks at Janakipuram when they nabbed Gajendran. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

