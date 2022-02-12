‘Losses due to floods in 2018 and 2019 are over ₹3,500 crore’

CHENNAI

12 February 2022

Damage from 2020 floods not reported by T.N. government, says Centre

The total damage to crops, houses and public utilities during the floods in 2018 and 2019 in Tamil Nadu stood at ₹3,500 crore and ₹1.20 crore respectively, according to data provided in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu.

Responding to a question raised by Salem MP S.R. Parthiban of the DMK, the Minister said that in 2018, around 2.20 lakh houses were damaged, 52 human lives were lost and 1,040 head of cattle was lost. In 2019, around 2,814 houses were damaged, 10 lives were lost and 230 head of cattle was lost. According to the Minister, the damage from the floods in 2020 had not been reported by the Tamil Nadu government. The data on damage due to heavy rain and floods are compiled by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on receipt of confirmation from the States.

To a question on the steps taken or being taken by the government to prevent such losses and protect the livelihoods in future, Mr. Tudu responded that the CWC’s flood forecasting network had been expanded to 331 flood forecast stations (199 level forecast for villages/towns on the bank of the rivers and 132 inflow forecast stations for dams and barrages) covering 23 States and 2 Union Territories in 20 river basins. This would help the States take proper mitigation measures. In order to provide more lead time to the local authorities to plan evacuation of people and remedial measures, the CWC had developed a basin-wise flood forecasting model. “In the State of Tamil Nadu, the CWC operates four flood level forecasting sites and 11 inflow forecasting sites,” he said.

