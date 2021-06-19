Tamil Nadu

Lorry strike on June 28

Members of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation will take part in the nationwide protest called by All India Motor Transport Congress on June 28 against escalating fuel prices.

Federation president Murugan Venkatachalam said, “We plan to put up black flag on heavy vehicles, including water tankers, and operate till July-end as a mark of protest against the unmindful fuel price hike.” Some of the demands include a decrease in excise duty by the Centre and monthly instalment moratorium for six months.

Diesel and petrol must be brought under the Goods and Services Tax ambit to ensure a uniform rate across the country, the federation said.


