Lorry strike in T.N. on July 22

Besides reducing the fuel prices, the government must provide relief to the workers affected during the lockdown, says the federation. File photo

CHENNAI

20 July 2020 21:02 IST

Owners seek cut in fuel prices and road tax exemption

Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation plans to go on a one-day strike on July 22 seeking a cut in fuel prices and also exemption from road tax till the year-end.

Nearly 12 lakh vehicles, including container trucks, will stay off roads across the State. In a press release, the federation president Murugan Venkatachalam said the strike was planned to attract the attention of the Central and State governments to the issues affecting the trade.

Besides reducing the fuel prices, the government must provide relief to the workers in the trade affected during the lockdown, he said. Alleging that police had booked false cases on vehicles stationed on the road, he said cases were filed without driver’s signature.

Advertising

Advertising

The charter of demands include extension of time to renew documents and payment of monthly instalments till December and a welfare board for motor transport trade. Moreover, the government must stop toll collection in plazas after the expiry period and implement stringent measures against overloading of vehicles, Mr. Venkatachalam added.