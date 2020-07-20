Lorry strike in T.N. on July 22

Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation plans to go on a one-day strike on July 22 seeking a cut in fuel prices and also exemption from road tax till the year-end.
Nearly 12 lakh vehicles, including container trucks, will stay off roads across the State. In a press release, the federation president Murugan Venkatachalam said the strike was planned to attract the attention of the Central and State governments to the issues affecting the trade.
Besides reducing the fuel prices, the government must provide relief to the workers in the trade affected during the lockdown, he said. Alleging that police had booked false cases on vehicles stationed on the road, he said cases were filed without driver’s signature.
The charter of demands include extension of time to renew documents and payment of monthly instalments till December and a welfare board for motor transport trade. Moreover, the government must stop toll collection in plazas after the expiry period and implement stringent measures against overloading of vehicles, Mr. Venkatachalam added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath