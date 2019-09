Lorry owners in Namakkal and Salem would be taking part in the nationwide strike announced on September 19. The All India Motor Transport Congress called for the strike to urge the Centre to withdraw the amendments to Motor Vehicles Act and revise the hefty fines for traffic rule violations.

Expressing solidarity, the lorry owners here would not operate vehicles between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on that day, a release said.