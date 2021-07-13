Lorry driver murders youth in Arcot

A 28-year-old was murdered by a lorry driver on Vembur Bypass Road, off the Bengaluru Highway, in Arcot on Monday.

According to the police, Manikandan, from Nathamuni Street, was riding his two-wheeler with his friend, Mr. Arun, 21, riding pillion on the Vembur Bypass Road.

While Manikandan tried to overtake a lorry, the driver was unable to provide the required space due to the narrow road. This angered Manikandan, who argued with the driver. The lorry driver stopped his vehicle, and allegedly stabbed Manikandan to death while injuring Arun.

Ranipet Superintendent of Police visited the spot and ordered a search on the lorry driver, the police said.