Lorry driver dies of cardiac arrest near Ranipet

A 59-year-old container lorry driver died of cardiac arrest while he was driving his vehicle in Arcot town near Ranipet on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Velankanni, a native of Namakkal district. He was heading to Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh from Chennai with a consignment of electronic goods when he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest. He hit the vehicle on the median along the highway.

Immediately, other motorists and patrol police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town where he was declared dead on arrival. A case was registered by Arcot Town police. Traffic was hit for around half an hour on the route. Further investigation is on, the police said.