Lorry cleaner dies after tyre burst near Ambur; two drivers injured

July 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Packed cooking oil spilled on the highway as a result of the accident

The Hindu Bureau

 Ambur MLA A. C. Vilwanathan inspecting the accident spot at Kollapuram village near Ambur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 27-year-old lorry cleaner died after one of the tyres burst at Kollapuram village near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Wednesday.

The police said two drivers, S. Balaji, 27, and V. Srinivasan, 28, and cleaner E. Sivakumar, 27, were heading towards Ambur from Arcot to deliver a consignment of packed cooking oil when one of the wheels burst and the lorry crashed into the median.

In the impact, Sivakumar fell in front of the vehicle and was crushed while two drivers were injured. The packed oil also spilled on the highway. The incident happened around 10.45 a.m. Traffic on the highway was affected for more than one hour due to oil spillage.

Along with residents, police cleaned the stretch. A. C. Vilwanathan, MLA (Ambur), also rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Primary Health care Centre in Madhanur and later to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. The body of Sivakumar was sent to Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur for post-mortem. A case has been filed by Ambur Taluk police. Further investigation is on.

