 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry catches fire near Vandavasi; 10 tonnes of onion gutted

Updated - November 13, 2024 12:31 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old onion merchant and the driver escaped unhurt after the lorry they were travelling in caught fire, near Vandavasi town in Tiruvannamalai on Cheyyar Bypass road on Tuesday.   Police said that K. Mahaboob Basha was an onion merchant in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. He took a consignment of 10 tonnes of onion to deliver it to a wholesale dealer in Vandavasi in his lorry. Along with Basha, lorry driver K. Nagaraj (40) was driving the vehicle on the bypass road near Vandavasi town when the duo noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, they stopped the vehicle and came out of it. Based on an alert from them, Cheyyar police and firefighters reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the vehicle and onions were completely gutted.   Police said that an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. A case has been registered by Cheyyar police. A probe is under way.

Published - November 13, 2024 12:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.