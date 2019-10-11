Lorry carrying matches from Sivakasi catches fire

A Chennai-bound lorry from Sivakasi laden with boxes containing matches caught fire at Madurantakam on the Tiruchi-Chennai Highway on Thursday.

The lorry caught fire on the way to Chennai at around 11.30 a.m., following which the driver took the documents and fled the spot. Motorists alerted the police and firemen.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services put out the fire and removed the lorry from the road. “It is suspected that sparks caused by the truck scraping against another vehicle may have triggered the blaze. The number plate has been completely damaged and there are no documents. Hence, we are still working on tracing the owner,” a police officer said.

Traffic was disrupted for close to an hour on the highway.