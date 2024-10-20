Lorries overturned on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

Drivers of two lorries were injured after the driver of a container lorry lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting a car ahead at Pachakuppam village near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Saturday.

Police said that K. Selvam (30), a native of Sirkazhi town in Mayiladuthurai, was driving the container lorry towards Chennai from Hosur around 11 am when he steered the wheels to avoid hitting a car on the stretch. He applied a sudden brake to halt the vehicle.

A silt laden lorry, driven by V. Prasanth, a native of Gollamangalam village in Tirupattur, hit the container lorry on the stretch. In the impact, both lorries overturned on the carriageway. Drivers in the lorries were injured. Immediately, other motorists and passersby rescued injured drivers and admitted them to Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town.

Based on the alert, Ambur taluk police inspected the spot. Overturned lorries were removed from the spot using a crane before traffic was restored on the route over an hour later. A case was registered. A probe is underway.