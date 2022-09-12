Lord Nataraja idol delivered to Sri Narayani Peetam

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 12, 2022 22:41 IST

Its sculpting began at a unit near Swamimalai in 2010

A 17-feet-high Lord Nataraja idol, mounted on a six-feet pedestal, cast at a sculpting unit near Swamimalai was handed over to the representatives of Sri Narayani Peetam, Vellore, on Monday.

The sculptor, Varadaraj of Thimmakudi, said the work of casting the highest Chola-period model Nataraja idol began in 2010 and was finally completed this year. It had also been proposed to engrave the Thiruvasagam on the pedestal, he said.

The idol, measuring 23 feet, including the pedestal, and weighing 15 tonnes, was handed over to Sri Narayani Peetam on Monday in the presence of Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan after special pujas. Earlier, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver welcomed the Lt. Governor near Kumbakonam.

According to him, an 11-feet Lord Nataraja idol, ordered by the Central government and installed at an atomic research centre in Switzerland, was made at this sculpting unit.

