Look-out notice for Bulgarian

TIRUCHI

03 September 2021 00:37 IST

Ilian Zdrakov Markok escaped from Tiruchi special camp a few days ago

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the Bulgarian national Ilian Zdrakov Markok, 55, who escaped from the special camp here a few days ago.

Even as three special teams of the Tiruchi police were tracking down Markok, the LOC was issued against him by the Chennai City Crime Branch, which had filed a cheating case against him two years ago.

The circular was issued on the day Markok was found to have escaped from the camp that accommodates foreigners against whom cases had been booked in Tamil Nadu, and who were facing trial.

