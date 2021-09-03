Tamil Nadu

Look-out notice for Bulgarian

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the Bulgarian national Ilian Zdrakov Markok, 55, who escaped from the special camp here a few days ago.

Even as three special teams of the Tiruchi police were tracking down Markok, the LOC was issued against him by the Chennai City Crime Branch, which had filed a cheating case against him two years ago.

The circular was issued on the day Markok was found to have escaped from the camp that accommodates foreigners against whom cases had been booked in Tamil Nadu, and who were facing trial.


