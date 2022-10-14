Look into reasons for continual viral disease outbreaks in Tamil Nadu since COVID-19, High Court directs government

Judge suspects role of pharmaceutical companies; directs officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by October 27

Judge suspects role of pharmaceutical companies; directs officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by October 27

Suspecting the role of pharmaceutical companies in the outbreak of various viral infections since COVID-19, the Madras High Court has directed the State government to conduct an inquiry and furnish the reasons for the people in the State having been hit continually by one virus or the other.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam called for a report from the Health Secretary by October 27. The interim orders were passed while dealing with a 2016 writ petition filed by a former medical store officer whose terminal benefits were withheld for having purchased excess medicines and letting them expire.

The petitioner, S. Muthumalai Rani, had challenged an order passed by the Dean of the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital on September 12, 2016 and sought a consequential direction to release her gratuity, special provident fund and earned leave salary with a 24% rate of interest.

Taking serious note of the allegations faced by the petitioner, the judge said there were wider allegations in the public domain of expired medicines being supplied to poor patients who take treatment at the government hospitals in both urban as well as rural pockets of the State.

The judge said there had been a series of viral infections ever since COVID-19 and wondered if there were any efforts at all to find out the reasons behind them. “There is suspicion in the public domain as to whether any miscreants are committing some illegalities in the matter of spreading such diseases,” he wrote.

Further, stating that the activities of pharmaceutical companies had recently come to the adverse notice of the Supreme Court too, the judge said: “Whether these pharmaceutical companies are indulging in any other illegal activities for spreading these kind of viral diseases or not should also be inquired, and an investigation is imminent.”

Since health was an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the State was bound to keep a check over such outbreak of viral infections and find out the reasons, he added.