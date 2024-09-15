ADVERTISEMENT

Look into demands of differently-abled: Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam urges DMK government

Published - September 15, 2024 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI:

O. Panneerselvam insisted on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to implement welfare measures to protect their livelihoods

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday (September 15, 2024) criticised the DMK government over various demands of the associations for the differently-abled that he said have remained unmet. He insisted on Chief Minister to implement welfare measures to protect their livelihoods.

“It would not be sufficient if it remains in paper that special focus is accorded for differently-abled and that a separate department has been created for their welfare and that it is with the Chief Minister. They should come into force and should be implemented,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement.

Referring to the recent protests staged by associations of the differently-abled, Mr. Panneerselvam said they were the latest after farmers, industrialists, government employees, teachers, doctors, nurses, traders, youth and students who have staged protests under the DMK regime.

Allocation of space for setting up Aavin milk parlours in government offices, allocation of 5% of space in commercial complexes under urban local bodies, allowing carts for running small businesses, increasing the monthly aid to them, regularising the services of part-time teachers, were among the demands of these associations.

