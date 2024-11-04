ADVERTISEMENT

‘Long live critics’: Stalin to ‘new parties’ attacking DMK govt.

Updated - November 04, 2024 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Taking a dig at “those launching new political parties to criticise the DMK government,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (November 4, 2024) recalled a statement by late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, wishing his critics a long life. “In the words of Anna, vaazhga vasavaalargal [long live critics!],” Mr. Stalin said, without taking any names.

Speaking at a State government function in his Assembly constituency, Kolathur, Mr. Stalin made a reference to “those launching new political parties and wanted to defeat the DMK,” and said: “My humble request to all of them is to think about the achievements this government made during the past three and a half years.”

Mr. Stalin added: “We are not bothered at all by all of this. Our course is only to serve the people. There is no necessity for us to reply to everybody unnecessarily. There is no need for it, and we don’t want to waste our time.” He said he would continue to serve the people to fulfil their trust in the government.

The CM’s remarks come days after actor Vijay posited the DMK as the “political enemy” of his newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the BJP as its “ideological enemy.”

Legal battle against NEET

During his speech at Anitha Achievers Academy, Mr. Stalin recalled how S. Anitha, a 17-year-old girl who scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in her Class XII State Board exams but was unable to join an MBBS course due to poor scores in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), died by suicide in 2017.

Mr. Stalin contended: “I hope you know the reason behind her suicide. NEET destroyed her dreams and snatched her life.” He underlined that the legal battle against NEET continued to this day.

“The Union government would one day certainly submit to the unanimous voice of the people of Tamil Nadu against NEET. It would definitely happen,” Mr. Stalin asserted. “If not today, then tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then the day after. We are hopeful that it will be fulfilled.”

Mr. Stalin also launched various welfare measures during his visit.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

