Long-billed vulture’s nesting success rate high in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The population of the critically endangered long-billed vulture (Gyps indicus) has seen a steady increase between 2015 and 2021, with the species exhibiting a 74% breeding success rate in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), a study published recently has highlighted.

Researchers Arockianathan Samson, Jabamalainathan L. Princy, and B. Ramakrishnan, who conducted the study, released their findings in a paper, titled, ‘Population, nesting characteristics, and breeding ecology of the critically endangered Gyps indicus in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, South India’. Their paper was published in Nature Conservation Research.

The researchers noted that the population of the long-billed vulture, also known as the Indian vulture, witnessed an increase from 13 recorded individuals in 2016 to almost 28 reported individuals in 2021, an increase of almost 115% in the population in a span of five years. During the period of the study, the researchers recorded the number of adults, sub-adults, and juveniles in the region.

The study of the successful nesting rates also revealed that out of 31 nesting pairs of vultures recorded between the same period, there were 23 successful fledglings, translating to a 74% successful nesting rate.

Researchers said that threats to the species continue to exist in the region, including forest fires and the use of Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs, like diclofenac, in treating cattle, which has proven to be toxic for vultures, as well as farmers indulging in retaliatory poisoning of tigers and leopards that occasionally prey on domestic cattle. These instances have led to vultures becoming unwitting victims of the human-animal conflict in the region, they add.

“Forest fires, particularly those caused by humans, posed a serious threat to one of the nesting colonies of Gyps indicus during the years of 2015–2016 and 2016–2017, resulting in no nesting being observed during the breeding seasons. Forest fires, especially those of human origin, represent a significant threat to the Gyps indicus population in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” the researchers noted.

“The present study highlights the suitability of the eastern side of the rocky mountainous structures in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve as an optimal breeding habitat for Gyps indicus. The nesting colonies in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve were inaccessible to humans as well as terrestrial predators, contributing to their protection and breeding success,” the authors noted.

Strongholds for vultures

Arockianathan Samson, one of the authors of the paper, said that Mudumalai Tiger Reserve remained one of the only strongholds for vultures in Southern India. “The relative success of the species as well as the two other resident vulture species in the region — the white rumped vulture and Asian king vulture — highlights the need for further legal protection of the landscape, and for Mudumalai to be declared a vulture sanctuary,” said Mr. Samson, the centre manager of the Bombay Natural History Society’s Vulture Conservation Breeding Center in Bhopal.

Mr. Samson called for “species-specific conservation-oriented action programmes” to be implemented in the region to safeguard the vulture population.

Mr. Samson said that while Mudumalai was already a declared tiger reserve, protections arising from declaring it a vulture sanctuary would mean that vulture species can be more intensely monitored and protected, further increasing the chances of the species’ continued survival in the region.

“In the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the population trend of Gyps indicus exhibited significant growth over the study years. Particularly, the number of adult and sub-adult individuals showed a notable association, indicating a promising trend in the survival and transition of sub-adults to adults within the Gyps indicus population in the Protected Area,” the researchers noted.

Interestingly, the researchers also noticed an increase in the population of the long-billed vulture during the breeding season, indicating that individuals from surrounding landscapes could be migrating to Mudumalai. The researchers said that this could indicate an influx of non-breeding birds from these areas, but added that further investigations would be necessary to confirm this hypothesis.