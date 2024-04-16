ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha | With 3,726 polling stations, Chennai has the highest number in T.N.

April 16, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The second-highest number of polling stations is in Tiruvallur district that has 3,687; Ariyalur has the lowest number at 596

The Hindu Bureau

A shamiyana seen erected at a polling station in Erode, ahead of voting day on April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Chennai district has 3,726 polling stations, the highest among districts in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled on April 19. There are a total of 68,321 polling stations across the State, including 177 auxiliary polling stations that have been created in 19 districts.

Tiruvallur district has 3,687, the second-highest number of polling stations in the State followed by Salem (3,260) and Coimbatore (3,096), according to figures available with the Election Commission of India.

The number of polling stations in other districts are: Chengalpattu (2,825), Madurai (2,751), Tiruchi (2,547), Tiruppur (2,540), Tiruvannamalai (2,377), Thanjavur (2,308), Cuddalore (2,302), Erode (2,222), Dindigul (2,121), Villupuram (1,966), Virudhunagar (1,895), Krishnagiri (1,888) and Kanniyakumari (1,698).

Districts with between 1,000 and 2,000 polling stations include: Namakkal (1,628), Thoothukudi (1,624), Pudukkottai (1,560), Tenkasi (1,517), Tirunelveli (1,491), Dharmapuri (1,489), Kancheepuram (1,417), Ramanathapuram (1,374), Sivaganga (1,357), Ranipet (1,307), Kallakurichi (1,274),Theni (1,225), Tiruvarur (1,183), Karur (1,052) and Tirupattur (1,042).

Districts with fewer than 1,000 polling station are: Mayiladuthurai (860), the Nilgiris (689), Nagapattinam (653), Perambalur (652) and Ariyalur (596).

It may be noted that a Parliamentary constituency constitutes multiple Assembly constituencies and may or may not be spread over multiple districts.

In Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Kanniyakumari district, where a by-poll is scheduled on the same day as polling for the Lok Sabha, there are a total of 272 polling stations.

