Lok Sabha results: DMK wins Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Arakkonam constituencies with big margins

The DMK had a thumping win in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituencies with a margin of at least two lakh votes and was leading in Arani constituency.

As of 8.30 p.m on Tuesday, DMK sitting MP and son of Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, D. M. Kathir Anand, secured a total of 5,68,692 votes, including postal votes, retaining his Vellore constituency seat with a margin of 2,18,702 votes as against his close rival and BJP’s candidate, A.C. Shanmugam, who secured 3,52,990 votes. The AIADMK’s D. Pasupathi was nowhere in the contest as he stood a distant third with 1,17,6825 votes.

During the 2019 poll, Mr. Anand managed to win by a margin of only 8,141 votes against Mr. Shanmugam, who was then with the AIADMK. Among prominent candidates in the constituency was actor Mansoor Ali Khan who polled only 2,769 votes, far below votes registered under NOTA (8,669) in the constituency.

DMK’s winning streak continued in Tiruvannamalai as the party’s incumbent MP, C.N. Annadurai, won the constituency for the third time in a row with a margin of 2,34,070 votes. He secured a total of 5,46,548 votes as against his close rival AIADMK’s candidate M. Kaliyaperumal, who got 3,12,478 votes at 8.30 p.m.

Counting for the Arakkonam constituency was steady since early in the day. Sitting DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan was pitted against BJP ally, the PMK’s legal wing head, K. Balu. Like the other DMK candidates in neighbouring constituencies, Mr. Jagathrakshakan was leading by a margin of 2,99,256 votes as of 8.30 p.m. In terms of total votes, DMK’s Mr. Jagathrakshakan secured 5,48,307 votes as against his rival Mr. Balu, who secured 2,49,051 votes.

In Arani Parliamentary constituency, the contest was between DMK’s M. S. Tharaniventhan and AIADMK’s G.V. Gajendran. Despite the region being an AIADMK bastion with Arani and Polur assembly constituencies won by the AIADMK in 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK was leading with a margin of 2,03,487 votes as of 8 p.m.