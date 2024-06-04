Lok Sabha results | DMK leads in Vellore, Arakkonam, Arani and Tiruvannamalai constituencies

The DMK established a strong lead in Vellore, Arakkonam, Arani and Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituencies since counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

In the initial phase of counting of votes, especially postal ballots, AIADMK’s candidate for Tiruvannamalai constituency M. Kaliyaperumal was leading ahead of his close rival, DMK’s sitting MP C.N. Annadurai. In the remaining constituencies of Vellore, Arakkonnam and Arani, the DMK’s candidates, D.M. Kathir Anand, S. Jagathrakshakan and S. Dharani Vendhan were leading from the beginning with a margin of at least 1,000 votes. These constituencies registered around 73 percent of polling on April 19, polling day.

As the day progressed, AIADMK’s Tiruvannamalai constituency candidate Mr. Kaliyaperumal trailed behind the DMK’s candidate as votes in EVMs were counted. The margin of votes between the two widened from then on.

In Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Gudiyatham, Anaicut and Vellore assembly constituencies, DMK MP and son of Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Kathir Anand was ahead from the first round with 32,362 votes as against his close rival BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam’s 7,809 votes. Till 4 pm, he continued his lead in every round. The AIADMK’s D. Pasupathi was nowhere in the contest as he stood a distant third since the start of the counting.

In Arani Parliamentary constituency, a silk town, the contest was between DMK’s S. Dharani Vendhan and AIADMK’s K. Gajendran. Despite the region said to be an AIADMK bastion as Arani and Polur assembly constituencies were won by the AIADMK in 2021 assembly elections, the ruling DMK led in the Arani Parliamentary seat with a margin of around 6,000 votes as of 4 p.m.

Counting for the Arakkonam constituency was steady. Sitting DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan was pitted against BJP ally, the PMK’s legal wing head K. Balu. Like the other DMK candidates in neighbouring constituencies, Mr. Jagathrakshakan was leading as of 4 p.m.

Counting of votes was peaceful in all these constituencies, election officials said.