Lok Sabha results | As of 12 p.m., DMK alliance leads in 37 of 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu

The DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance led in 37 Lok Sabha constituencies as of noon on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, even as the counting process is underway at 39 counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

In Puducherry’s lone Lok Sabha seat too, the Congress was ahead of the BJP.

While DMK candidates led in 21 constituencies, Congress candidates led in eight, those of the CPI (M), CPI and VCK led in two each, while MDMK and the IUML candidates led in one each

Contrary to opinion and exit polls predicting that the BJP would bag a few seats, as of noon only the PMK, the BJP’s ally, was leading in Dharmapuri constituency where Sowmiya Anbumani, wife of former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, is the candidate.

The AIADMK’s ally, the DMDK was ahead of the Congress sitting MP Manickam Tagore in Virudhunagar, where late actor-politician Vijayakant’s son V. Vijaya Prabakharan had entered the fray.

The Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) led by Seeman has also polled notable percentage of votes, as of now.

Trends indicate that perhaps had the NDA remained intact with the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and another faction led by O. Panneeselvam, along with the PMK all making up the coalition, they could have altered the course of the election.

Contrary to the claims that BJP leader K. Annamani, contesting from the Coimbatore Constituency, about BJP Legislative Party leader Nainar Nagendran in Tiruenlveli and A.C. Shanmugam in Vellore winning, both were trailing as of noon. Union Minister L. Murugan who entered the fray as a BJP candidate in the Nilgiris against DMK’s A. Raja was also trailing.

In the Namakkal constituency the KMDK, who has fielded its candidate on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol, is leading by a slender margin as of noon.

Candidates of the Left parties are also leading in their respective constituencies. Su. Venkatesan, sitting MP of Madurai is leading, while his comrade R. Sachithananthan is set to win in the Dindigul constituency as per early trends. Senior CPI leader K. Subbarayan in Tiruppur and his comrade V. Selvaraj in Nagapattinam are also leading.

Durai Vaiko, the son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, has gained a comfortable margin of more than 30,000 votes ahead of his rival in Tiruchi. Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and D. Ravikumar are leading in Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies.

In Chennai, DMK candidates Dayanidhi Maran in Chennai Central, Tamizhachi Thangapandian in Chennai South, and Kalanidhi Veerasamy in Chennai North established leads over their nearest BJP rivals. Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), who resigned her post as Telangana Governor to contest in the elections, is trailing in Chennai South.

Late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi was leading in her Thoothukudi constituency. In Coimbatore, BJP state chief K. Annamalai was trailing behind DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkumar.

