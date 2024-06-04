Lok Sabha results | As of 12 p.m., DMK alliance leads in 37 of 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu

The DMK-led alliance led in 37 Lok Sabha constituencies as of noon on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, even as the counting process is underway at 39 counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

While DMK candidates led in 21 constituencies, Congress candidates led in eight, those of the CPI (M), CPI and VCK led in two each, while MDMK and the IUML candidates led in one each.

The AIADMK-led alliance led in one seat, with DMDK candidate V. Vijaya Prabhakaran leading in Virudhunagar, while the BJP’s ally, PMK, led in Dharmapuri, with PMK candidate Soumiya Anbumani Ramadoss maintaining her lead.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Among prominent candidates, DMK’s former Union Ministers T.R. Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran were leading in Sriperumbudur and Chennai Central constituencies respectively. In South Chennai, former Governor and BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan was trailing behind DMK candidate Sumathi alias Thamizachi Thangapandian.

Late leader M. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi was leading in her Thoothukudi constituency. In Coimbatore, BJP state chief K. Annamalai was trailing behind DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkumar.