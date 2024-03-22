Lok Sabha polls | Vijayakant’s son Vijaya Prabhakaran to make poll debut in Virudhunagar

As per the announcement made by the party’s general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, former MLA P. Parthasarathy will contest in Central Chennai. He is slated to take on DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam.
DMDK’s former MLA K. NallaThambi will contest from Tiruvallur, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The BJP has fielded Pon V. Balaganapathy, while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate.
Another ex-MLA of the party P. Sivakolunthu will contest in Cuddalore, where the PMK has fielded film director Thangar Bachan under its alliance with the BJP. The Congress will be contesting here too, as a part of the DMK alliance.
In Thanjavur, the DMDK announced P. Sivanesan as the candidate, where the DMK has fielded S. Murasoli and the BJP has named M. Muruganandam.