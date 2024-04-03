GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | T.N. CM Stalin campaigns during morning walk in Tiruvannamalai

Mr. Stalin met with traders, farmers and members of the public, while seeking votes for the DMK’s Tiruvannamalai candidate, C.N. Annadurai

April 03, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK president and T.N. CM Stalin campaigning during a morning walk in Tiruvannamalai town on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

DMK president and T.N. CM Stalin campaigning during a morning walk in Tiruvannamalai town on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met members of the public and traders on Mada Street near the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, while campaigning for the DMK’s Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha candidate, C.N. Annadurai, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Accompanied by senior party leaders including Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, who is the MLA of the Tiruvannamalai assembly constituency, and K. Pitchandi, Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Stalin spent about 45 minutes, interacting with traders and the public, some of whom took selfies with him.

The CM also met government school students on his morning walk and took pictures with them. He enquired with the farmers about sales at the vegetable market, and sought votes for the party’s candidate.

Along with party cadres, he then had a cup of tea at a roadside shop located opposite the Government Girls Higher Secondary school before he left for a meeting with local party leaders and functionaries in town.

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin will address a public meeting in So Kattukulam village, around 10 km from Tiruvannamalai town, before proceeding to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam

