GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | TMC (M) announces two candidates for Lok Sabha polls

P. Vijayakumar and V.N. Venugopal will enter the fray from Erode and Sriperumbudur; TMC is contesting as part of the BJP’s alliance in T.N.

March 22, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan. File photograph

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan. File photograph | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, March 22, 2024, announced his party candidates for two constituencies in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu. The party is contesting in three seats as a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State.

Mr. Vasan said P. Vijayakumar and V.N. Venugopal will enter the fray from Erode and Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seats respectively. After a discussion with leaders, the party will announce its candidate for the Thoothukudi seat on Sunday, MArch 26, he said.

Lok Sabha polls | PMK releases first list of nine candidates for T.N.

Criticising the ruling DMK government, Mr. Vasan said: “The DMK government has not fulfilled its poll promises over the past three years and is cheating the people of the State.” He also took a dig at the INDIA bloc, calling it “an alliance without any leaders.”

On Thursday, March 21, the Election Commission of India had allocated the ‘bicycle’ symbol to the party.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / state politics / Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.