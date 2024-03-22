Lok Sabha polls | TMC (M) announces two candidates for Lok Sabha polls

March 22, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, March 22, 2024, announced his party candidates for two constituencies in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu. The party is contesting in three seats as a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State.

Mr. Vasan said P. Vijayakumar and V.N. Venugopal will enter the fray from Erode and Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seats respectively. After a discussion with leaders, the party will announce its candidate for the Thoothukudi seat on Sunday, MArch 26, he said.

Criticising the ruling DMK government, Mr. Vasan said: “The DMK government has not fulfilled its poll promises over the past three years and is cheating the people of the State.” He also took a dig at the INDIA bloc, calling it “an alliance without any leaders.”

On Thursday, March 21, the Election Commission of India had allocated the ‘bicycle’ symbol to the party.