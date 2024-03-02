Lok Sabha polls | Tamil Maanila Congress will form poll panel to finalise seat-sharing with the BJP: Vasan

March 02, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G. K. Vasan said his party would form a poll committee and then finalise a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP-led NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday, Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, legislatures Nainar Nagenthiran and Vanathi Srinivasan, members of BJP Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha seat-sharing committee, met Mr. Vasan in Chennai and held talks with regard to the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Vasan had announced last week that his party would joining the BJP-led NDA for the general elections.

Subsequently, speaking to reporters, Mr. Vasan said the talks were constructive. Tamil Maanila Congress office-bearers who wish to contest in the Lok Sabha polls can submit their applications from March 4 to March 6, he said.

“We will soon form a poll panel and then finalise the seat sharing with the BJP. Regional parties [who want to work] in the interests of the nation should join the BJP alliance,” Mr. Vasan said.

Taking a dig at the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Mr. Vasan said it was full of contradictions. He also said the DMK government had failed to curb the drug smuggling menace.

Mr. Pon Radhakrishnan said the second round of talks would be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4.

