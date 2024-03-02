GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Tamil Maanila Congress will form poll panel to finalise seat-sharing with the BJP: Vasan

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said his talks with BJP leaders had been constructive; a second round of talks is to be held after PM Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4

March 02, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Leader Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP MLA Nainar Nainar Nagenthiran with TMC president G.K. Vasan in Chennai on Saturday, March 2, 2024

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Leader Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP MLA Nainar Nainar Nagenthiran with TMC president G.K. Vasan in Chennai on Saturday, March 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G. K. Vasan said his party would form a poll committee and then finalise a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP-led NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday, Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, legislatures Nainar Nagenthiran and Vanathi Srinivasan, members of BJP Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha seat-sharing committee, met Mr. Vasan in Chennai and held talks with regard to the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Vasan had announced last week that his party would joining the BJP-led NDA for the general elections.

Subsequently, speaking to reporters, Mr. Vasan said the talks were constructive. Tamil Maanila Congress office-bearers who wish to contest in the Lok Sabha polls can submit their applications from March 4 to March 6, he said.

“We will soon form a poll panel and then finalise the seat sharing with the BJP. Regional parties [who want to work] in the interests of the nation should join the BJP alliance,” Mr. Vasan said.

Taking a dig at the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Mr. Vasan said it was full of contradictions. He also said the DMK government had failed to curb the drug smuggling menace.

Mr. Pon Radhakrishnan said the second round of talks would be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / Tamil Maanila Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.