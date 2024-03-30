Lok Sabha polls | ‘Tada’ Periyasamy leaves BJP, joins AIADMK

March 30, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP’s SC Morcha State president, ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy on Saturday, March 30, 2024, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Periyasamy had contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from the Chidambaram constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, and from the Tittakudi Assembly constituency in the State elections of 2021.

Originally, a member of the VCK, Mr. Periyasamy lost while with the party in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections from Perambalur and in the 2001 Assembly polls from Harur.

Prior to the release of the BJP’s list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for the upcoming 2024 elections, Mr. Periyasamy’s name had been doing rounds as a possible candidate from Chidambaram.

