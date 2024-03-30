ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | ‘Tada’ Periyasamy leaves BJP, joins AIADMK

March 30, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Periysamy had been the BJP’s SC Morcha State president; his name had been doing the rounds as a possible Lok Sabha contestant from Chidambaram prior to the BJP’s releasing its candidate list

The Hindu Bureau

‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy, BJP’s SC Morcha State president, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The BJP’s SC Morcha State president, ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy on Saturday, March 30, 2024, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Periyasamy had contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from the Chidambaram constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, and from the Tittakudi Assembly constituency in the State elections of 2021.  

Originally, a member of the VCK, Mr. Periyasamy lost while with the party in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections from Perambalur and in the 2001 Assembly polls from Harur.

Prior to the release of the BJP’s list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for the upcoming 2024 elections, Mr. Periyasamy’s name had been doing rounds as a possible candidate from Chidambaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US