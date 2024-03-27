ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Scuffle breaks out between PMK cadre, police outside Salem Collectorate

March 27, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - SALEM

Over 50 cadres wanted to enter the Collectorate to accompany the PMK’s candidate N. Annadurai who was filing his nomination papers, but the police did not allow them to do so, leading to the scuffle

The Hindu Bureau

PMK cadres seen outside the Salem Collectorate after police prevented their entry into the premises, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed for a while outside the Collectorate in Salem on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, when the police prevented the entry of PMK functionaries and cadres from entering the premises along with their party’s candidate for the Salem Parliamentary constituency, N. Annadurai, who had come to file his nomination papers.

Mr. Annadurai, accompanied by the cadres, arrived at the Collectorate in a car. His vehicle was stopped 100 metres away from the Collectorate, and the police allowed him to proceed inside with with only four persons accompanying him.

However, the cadres, numbering over 50, wanted to enter the Collectorate as well, and raised slogans. The police prevented them, and a scuffle broke out between the police and the cadres. The cadres claimed that they were attacked by the police and raised slogans again. Later, the police held talks with them to de-escalate the situation, and they subsequently left.

