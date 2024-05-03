GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Rahul Gandhi has abandoned people of Wayanad: T.N. BJP leader Annamalai

Mr. Annamalai, on a social media post, said Mr. Gandhi’s decision to file his nomination in Rae Bareli after the conclusion of polls in Wayanad, Kerala, reflected the ‘moral decay’ of the Congress party

May 03, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

By deciding to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh after the conclusion of polls in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “abandoned” the people of Wayanad, contended T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday, May 3, 2024.

On a social media post on X, Mr. Annamalai said “Announcing the filing of his [Rahul Gandhi’s] nomination in Rae Bareli after the polls in Wayanad were completed, displays the moral decay within the Congress party. They should be defeated not just in the South for betraying its trust, but from the entire nation.”

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli

Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Gandhi had “ditched” the people of Wayanad and has moved to Rae Bareli. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out earlier that Mr. Gandhi would contest from a seat in the North after the polls in Wayanad.

“This is precisely the kind of politics -- where the Congress party has taken our voters for granted and operated with zero accountability for years -- that our Prime Minister is striving to change. the Congress party and its ecosystem will be in for a rude shock when Wayanad and Rae Bareli’s results are declared on June 4,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Tamil Nadu / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Rahul Gandhi / Kerala / General Elections 2024

