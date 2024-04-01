ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Police book case against O. Panneerselvam

April 01, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The former AIADMK leader was booked for violating the time slot he was given to conduct a meeting in Aranthangi, and also for giving money to a woman who performed an ‘aarthi’ for him

The Hindu Bureau

Expelled AIADMK leader and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha independent candidate O Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The Aranthangi police in Pudukottai district have registered a case against former Chief Minister and the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam for having conducted a meeting of his supporters at a wedding hall prior to the time permitted and for allegedly giving money to a woman who gave him an ‘aarthi’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on Saturday at Aranthangi town, where Mr. Panneerselvam, who is contesting in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general elections as an Independent backed by the BJP, came to seek support. 

Police sources said he was given a time slot to convene the meeting at the wedding hall. However, Mr. Panneerselvam convened the meeting ahead of the permitted time. He also allegedly gave money to a woman who gave an ‘aarthi’ to him.

The case was registered against Mr. Panneerselvam under Indian Penal Code sections including 143 (unlawful assembly) and 171 (E) (bribery) besides under section 127 (1) of the The Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US