GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | PMK will regret its alliance with BJP after elections: AIADMK leader

S. Semmalai, senior leader of the AIADMK, claimed that the PMK’s rank and file was not happy about the party’s alliance with the BJP

March 19, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader S. Semmalai. File photograph

AIADMK leader S. Semmalai. File photograph | Photo Credit: LAKSHMINARAYANAN E

The PMK leadership will regret, after the Lok Sabha polls, its decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said S. Semmalai, senior leader of the AIADMK and Salem’s former MP. 

Commenting on the PMK becoming a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr Semmalai, who was Health and Education Minister in the Cabinet headed by Jayalalithaa during 2001-04, in a chat with The Hindu on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, claimed that the rank and file of the PMK was not happy about the development.

By overlooking the AIADMK for the BJP, the PMK leadership had not remembered that it was after the alliance with the former in 1998 that the party got recognition as a State party, with a separate symbol. Also, it was due to the support of the AIADMK that Anbumani Ramadoss could become an MP (Rajya Sabha), Mr. Semmalai recalled. 

The veteran leader asserted that in Tamil Nadu, only Dravidian political parties could capture power and no other force could make a huge dent here. 

As for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s declaration some months ago that he would form a “mega alliance,” Mr Semmalai responded that the term “mega alliance” should not be seen only in the context of political parties. “Ours is with the common man of the State,” he observed, adding that all those opposed to the DMK and disenchanted with the present regime, should favour only the AIADMK during the election and not waste their votes by supporting others.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Pattali Makkal Katchi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.