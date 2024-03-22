Lok Sabha polls | PMK releases first list of nine candidates for T.N.

March 22, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, currently a Rajya Sabha member and his wife Sowmiya Anbumani do not figure on the list; film director Thangar Bachan will contest from Cuddalore

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday, March 22, 2024, released the party’s first list of nine candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The PMK was allotted 10 Lok Sabha seats as part of its alliance with the BJP. Interestingly Anbumani Ramadoss, currently a Rajya Sabha member and his wife Sowmiya Anbumani do not figure on the list. PMK’s spokesperson K. Balu will contest in Arakkonam and take on DMK’s S. Jagathrakshakan and AIADMK’s A.L. Vijayan. ALSO READ Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK announces second list of candidates

PMK Treasurer M. Thilagabama will contest in Dindigul. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the DMK-led alliance, has fielded R. Sachithanandam in Dindigul, while AIADMK has allocated the seat to the SDPI.

Film director Thangar Bachan will contest from Cuddalore, while R. Arasangam will contest from Dharmapuri. Mr. Arasangam is the party’s district secretary of Dharmapuri East. The DMK has allocated the Cuddalore seat to the Congress, while DMDK will contest in Cuddalore as a part of the AIADMK alliance. The DMK has filed A. Mani from Dharmapuri, while AIADMK has announced R. Asokan as its candidate.

The PMK’s list has former MLA Ganesh Kumar contesting from Arani and Ma. Ka. Stalin from Mayiladuthurai. The DMK has fielded M.S. Dharanivendhan from Arani, while the AIADMK has fielded G.V. Gajendran.

Former Congress MP R. Devadass, who joined the PMK in 2022 and is currently its vice president, will contest from Kallakurichi. The DMK has announced Malaiyarasan as the candidate for Kallakurichi, while the AIADMK has fielded R. Kumaraguru.