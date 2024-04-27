GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | No drones near counting centres in Vellore, Ranipet

The Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology and Arignar Anna Government Arts College for Women, in Vellore and Walajah towns, have been declared ‘no fly zones’

April 27, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The counting centre for the Lok Sabha polls is at the Arignar Anna Government Arts College for Women in Walajah town in Ranipet. The college campus has been declared a ‘No Fly Zone’ till June 4

The counting centre for the Lok Sabha polls is at the Arignar Anna Government Arts College for Women in Walajah town in Ranipet. The college campus has been declared a ‘No Fly Zone’ till June 4 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 3 km radius area from the perimeter of Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology and Arignar Anna Government Arts College for Women in Vellore and Walajah towns respectively has been designated a ‘No Fly Zone.’

The colleges are the counting centres for the Vellore and Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituencies in Vellore and Ranipet districts, for which elections were held on April 19. The ban will be in force till June 4, counting day. 

In the orders issued by N. Manivannan and D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SPs of Vellore and Ranipet respectively, individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission. The district police will destroy or confiscate any unauthorised aerial vehicles (UAVs) that violate this restriction.

Further, operators found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. It has been informed that approval for the utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

